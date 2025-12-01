GovPay introduces facility to support Sri Lankas disaster relief fund

GovPay introduces facility to support Sri Lankas disaster relief fund

December 1, 2025   12:00 pm

A new facility has been introduced through GovPay with the aim of providing relief to people affected by the prevailing adverse weather conditions in Sri Lanka.

This mechanism has been implemented to make donations to the Disaster Relief Fund, established by the Ministry of Finance, more convenient and transparent.

According to the Ministry of Digital Economy, anyone can now make instant donations at any time through the state payment portal, GovPay. 

Donations are credited to the fund in real time, enabling the public to contribute easily from home or any location. The entire process is fully transparent, the Ministry stated.

Donations to the Disaster Relief Fund may be made through several commercial banks and authorized FinTech applications connected to GovPay.

For information on the list of supported banks and FinTech applications, please visit: https://govpay.lk/si/supported-banks-fintech

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

Widespread flooding wreaks havoc in Sri Lanka; Colombo residents also affected (English)

Widespread flooding wreaks havoc in Sri Lanka; Colombo residents also affected (English)

Sri Lanka Air Force airlifts supply materials to displaced individuals in remote areas (English)

Sri Lanka Air Force airlifts supply materials to displaced individuals in remote areas (English)

CEB may take up to a month to fully restore electricity supply to entire country (English)

CEB may take up to a month to fully restore electricity supply to entire country (English)

Sri Lanka receives international help for rescue and relief efforts in the aftermath of 'Cyclone Ditwah' (English)

Sri Lanka receives international help for rescue and relief efforts in the aftermath of 'Cyclone Ditwah' (English)

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

Indian relief team and supplies arrive in Sri Lanka to assist flood victims (English)

Indian relief team and supplies arrive in Sri Lanka to assist flood victims (English)

Cyclone 'Ditwa' moves away from Sri Lanka; Intermittent showers to continue (English)

Cyclone 'Ditwa' moves away from Sri Lanka; Intermittent showers to continue (English)