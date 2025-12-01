A new facility has been introduced through GovPay with the aim of providing relief to people affected by the prevailing adverse weather conditions in Sri Lanka.

This mechanism has been implemented to make donations to the Disaster Relief Fund, established by the Ministry of Finance, more convenient and transparent.

According to the Ministry of Digital Economy, anyone can now make instant donations at any time through the state payment portal, GovPay.

Donations are credited to the fund in real time, enabling the public to contribute easily from home or any location. The entire process is fully transparent, the Ministry stated.

Donations to the Disaster Relief Fund may be made through several commercial banks and authorized FinTech applications connected to GovPay.

For information on the list of supported banks and FinTech applications, please visit: https://govpay.lk/si/supported-banks-fintech