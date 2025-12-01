Dont return home until officials conduct safety assessments, NBRO warns evacuees

Dont return home until officials conduct safety assessments, NBRO warns evacuees

December 1, 2025   12:04 pm

A Senior Scientist at the National Building Research Organisation (NBRO), Dr. Wasantha Senadeera, stated that the public should not return to their residences until officials from the NBRO’s District Offices conduct inspections and issue their official conclusions.

He specifically advised individuals in highly vulnerable areas who are currently staying in temporary safe locations not to return until the relevant officials have arrived, provided clear instructions, and confirmed that it is safe to do so.

Accordingly, Dr. Senadeera appealed to residents in severely unsafe conditions to continue remaining in evacuation centres.

He further noted that the landslide warnings and Red Alerts (evacuation notices) issued for 70 Divisional Secretariat Divisions across seven districts have been further extended.

Dr. Senadeera added that, as areas affected by heavy rainfall remain saturated with water, the risk of landslides, rockfalls, and embankment failures is expected to persist over the coming days.

He also advised the public to evacuate immediately if they observe unusual sounds from the ground or notice the sudden appearance or disappearance of water springs.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

Widespread flooding wreaks havoc in Sri Lanka; Colombo residents also affected (English)

Widespread flooding wreaks havoc in Sri Lanka; Colombo residents also affected (English)

Sri Lanka Air Force airlifts supply materials to displaced individuals in remote areas (English)

Sri Lanka Air Force airlifts supply materials to displaced individuals in remote areas (English)

CEB may take up to a month to fully restore electricity supply to entire country (English)

CEB may take up to a month to fully restore electricity supply to entire country (English)

Sri Lanka receives international help for rescue and relief efforts in the aftermath of 'Cyclone Ditwah' (English)

Sri Lanka receives international help for rescue and relief efforts in the aftermath of 'Cyclone Ditwah' (English)

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

Indian relief team and supplies arrive in Sri Lanka to assist flood victims (English)

Indian relief team and supplies arrive in Sri Lanka to assist flood victims (English)

Cyclone 'Ditwa' moves away from Sri Lanka; Intermittent showers to continue (English)

Cyclone 'Ditwa' moves away from Sri Lanka; Intermittent showers to continue (English)