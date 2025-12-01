A Senior Scientist at the National Building Research Organisation (NBRO), Dr. Wasantha Senadeera, stated that the public should not return to their residences until officials from the NBRO’s District Offices conduct inspections and issue their official conclusions.

He specifically advised individuals in highly vulnerable areas who are currently staying in temporary safe locations not to return until the relevant officials have arrived, provided clear instructions, and confirmed that it is safe to do so.

Accordingly, Dr. Senadeera appealed to residents in severely unsafe conditions to continue remaining in evacuation centres.

He further noted that the landslide warnings and Red Alerts (evacuation notices) issued for 70 Divisional Secretariat Divisions across seven districts have been further extended.

Dr. Senadeera added that, as areas affected by heavy rainfall remain saturated with water, the risk of landslides, rockfalls, and embankment failures is expected to persist over the coming days.

He also advised the public to evacuate immediately if they observe unusual sounds from the ground or notice the sudden appearance or disappearance of water springs.