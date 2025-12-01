CAA urges public not to hoard goods unnecessarily amid flood crisis

December 1, 2025   12:38 pm

The Consumer Affairs Authority (CAA) has warned that people are hoarding goods in large quantities due to the current disaster situation in Sri Lanka and emphasized that there is no need to create unnecessary panic.

The Authority has urged the public to avoid excessive stockpiling and to purchase only the quantity of goods they actually need.

The CAA has also requested supermarkets and traders to distribute goods in a controlled manner, ensuring that only the required amounts are issued to consumers.

Additionally, the Authority called on the business community to support the government and the nation during this time by selling goods at prevailing and reasonable prices.

The CAA warned that special inspections and raids will be conducted islandwide to identify traders engaging in unfair practices.

Members of the public are encouraged to report any such incidents directly to the Consumer Affairs Authority.

Furthermore, the Authority stated that its officers will closely monitor the fair sale and distribution of goods and will take strict action against traders who fail to comply.

The CAA also advised the public to remain cautious of irresponsible individuals who may visit residences under the pretext of collecting donations.

