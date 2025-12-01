Sri Dalada Maligawa initiates Social Welfare Fund for flood relief; donates Rs. 20 mln

December 1, 2025   12:40 pm

Sri Dalada Maligawa, Malwathu and Asgiri Chapters have donated Rs. 20 million to support those affected by the recent floods, opening a “Social Welfare Fund” to assist disaster-affected families, Diyawadana Nilame Pradeep Nilanga Dela said.

Addressing a media briefing in Kandy today (01), he stated that the fund has been opened at the People’s Bank, Kandy. 

Those who wish to contribute may credit donations to the following account:

  • Account Number: 003-2001-0010 2599
  • Bank: People’s Bank
  • Branch: Kandy

He added that overseas donors may contribute using the SWIFT Code: PSBKLKI.

Commenting further, Diyawadana Nilame Pradeep Nilanga Dela said:

“Malwathu and Asgiri Chapters and the Dalada Maligawa have jointly donated Rs. 20 million to the newly opened Social Welfare Fund to provide both short-term and long-term assistance to those affected by the disaster. We have also decided to implement several programs for individuals who have lost their homes.”

He further stated that the fund has been created with full transparency and steps have been taken to have it audited by an international auditing firm. He added that transparency will be maintained throughout the process and expressed hope that the initiative will support communities across the island.

