Ex-President Ranil calls party leaders meeting in wake of disaster situation

Former President Ranil Wickremesinghe has convened a meeting of party leaders to discuss measures to address the severe disaster situation Sri Lanka is currently facing following the recent cyclone.

The meeting is scheduled to take place at his political office on Flower Road, Colombo, on Wednesday (03).

UNP Chairman Wajira Abeywardana stated that the meeting will determine the steps to be taken in the future, drawing on the experience gained under Ranil Wickremesinghe’s leadership in successfully managing previous natural disasters.

Abeywardana added that Ranil Wickremesinghe is expected to brief party leaders on the actions taken during the floods of 2003 and 2016, as well as the post-flood recovery measures implemented during those periods.

He also noted that this is the first occasion that all political party leaders, both within and outside Parliament, have been convened together following such a severe disaster.