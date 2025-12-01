Ex-President Ranil calls party leaders meeting in wake of disaster situation

Ex-President Ranil calls party leaders meeting in wake of disaster situation

December 1, 2025   01:19 pm

Former President Ranil Wickremesinghe has convened a meeting of party leaders to discuss measures to address the severe disaster situation Sri Lanka is currently facing following the recent cyclone.

The meeting is scheduled to take place at his political office on Flower Road, Colombo, on Wednesday (03).

UNP Chairman Wajira Abeywardana stated that the meeting will determine the steps to be taken in the future, drawing on the experience gained under Ranil Wickremesinghe’s leadership in successfully managing previous natural disasters.

Abeywardana added that Ranil Wickremesinghe is expected to brief party leaders on the actions taken during the floods of 2003 and 2016, as well as the post-flood recovery measures implemented during those periods.

He also noted that this is the first occasion that all political party leaders, both within and outside Parliament, have been convened together following such a severe disaster.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

Widespread flooding wreaks havoc in Sri Lanka; Colombo residents also affected (English)

Widespread flooding wreaks havoc in Sri Lanka; Colombo residents also affected (English)

Sri Lanka Air Force airlifts supply materials to displaced individuals in remote areas (English)

Sri Lanka Air Force airlifts supply materials to displaced individuals in remote areas (English)

CEB may take up to a month to fully restore electricity supply to entire country (English)

CEB may take up to a month to fully restore electricity supply to entire country (English)

Sri Lanka receives international help for rescue and relief efforts in the aftermath of 'Cyclone Ditwah' (English)

Sri Lanka receives international help for rescue and relief efforts in the aftermath of 'Cyclone Ditwah' (English)

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

Indian relief team and supplies arrive in Sri Lanka to assist flood victims (English)

Indian relief team and supplies arrive in Sri Lanka to assist flood victims (English)

Cyclone 'Ditwa' moves away from Sri Lanka; Intermittent showers to continue (English)

Cyclone 'Ditwa' moves away from Sri Lanka; Intermittent showers to continue (English)