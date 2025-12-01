In a post on X (formerly Twitter), India’s External Affairs Minister, Dr. S. Jaishankar, announced that the Indian Navy ship INS Sukanya has arrived in Trincomalee carrying additional humanitarian aid for Sri Lanka.

On behalf of the Government of India, the Indian Navy ships INS Vikrant and INS Udaygiri, which were on a visit to Sri Lanka, officially handed over flood relief materials to the island nation in Colombo on 28 November.