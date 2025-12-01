Australia pledges AUD 1 Million to aid Sri Lankas Cyclone Ditwah relief efforts

December 1, 2025   01:47 pm

The government of Australia has announced that it will provide AUD 1 million in humanitarian assistance to support Sri Lanka’s response to Cyclone ‘Ditwah’.

Issuing a statement, the Australian High Commission in Colombo stated that they will support the urgent delivery of essential services to communities in need with humanitarian partners and the United Nations to deliver on the ground assistance, and supporting NGO partners to rapidly respond.

In addition to the AUD 1 million contribution, Australia is liaising with the local civil society partners to redirect existing funds towards meeting urgent needs in affected areas across the country, the High Commission stated. The funding will prioritise the needs of the most vulnerable including women, girls and people with disability, the statement said.

Accordingly, the government of Australia has welcomed the activation of regional response funds. This includes the Regional Prepositioning Initiative, managed by UNFPA and Australia, which will support immediate sexual and reproductive health and protection needs of women and girls affected by the crisis.
 
The High Commissioner Matthew Duckworths stated:
 
“Australia stands with Sri Lanka at this devastating time. The Australian Government will be providing AUD 1 million in humanitarian assistance to support Sri Lanka’s response to Cyclone Ditwah. We will work closely with government, humanitarian actors and civil society to meet the urgent needs of communities across the country. Our thoughts are with the people of Sri Lanka in particular those affected by the ongoing crisis.”

