Committee appointed to investigate Lunuwila helicopter accident

A nine-member committee, including senior Air Force officers, has been appointed to investigate the helicopter accident that occurred in Lunuwila, Wennappuwa, yesterday (300, Sri Lanka Air Force Media Spokesman Group Captain Eranda Geeganage stated.

Amidst ongoing flooding and landslides across the country, more severe than in the recent past, the Sri Lanka Air Force has been carrying out an immense humanitarian mission.

During one of the relief operations, an incident took place in Lunuwila yesterday.

A Sri Lanka Air Force Bell 212 helicopter which was engaged in humanitarian operations crash landed injuring five crew members.

The helicopter, which crashed into the Gin Oya in Lunuwila, had been preparing to deliver food items and other supplies to people gathered near the Lunuwila bridge.

During this process, the helicopter fell into the Gin Oya despite the pilot attempting to make a safe landing.

Residents and others in the area made strenuous efforts to rescue the five people on board, including the pilot, after which they were admitted to the Marawila Hospital for treatment.

However, the pilot aboard the aircraft tragically lost his life.

The deceased was Wing Commander Nirmal Siyambalapitiya, a 41-year-old Air Force officer.

His passing has deeply shocked the entire nation, as he was an extremely experienced pilot.

Four others injured in the accident are currently receiving treatment at hospital.

In this backdrop, a special committee has been appointed to investigate and report on the incident.