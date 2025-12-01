New Zealand extends NZ$ 1 million to support emergency humanitarian relief in Sri Lanka

The government of New Zealand has announced it will contribute NZ$ 1 million to Sri Lanka to support emergency humanitarian relief through an international humanitarian partner.

The New Zealand government has also extended its condolences to those impacted by Cyclone Ditwah in Sri Lanka.

Issuing a statement, the New Zealand High Commission in Colombo while extending its condolences and thoughts are with those affected at this difficult time.

Several other countries have also extended support to Sri Lanka in the on-going rescue and relief efforts as authorities have confirmed over 300 persons have died in landslides and floods triggered by Cyclone Ditwah.