IDH and Mulleriyawa Mental Health Institute not flooded - Ministry

December 1, 2025   02:50 pm

The Ministry of Health has categorically rejected claims circulating on social media suggesting that the National Institute of Infectious Diseases (NIID), formerly known as the Infectious Diseases Hospital (IDH), and the Mulleriyawa National Institute of Mental Health have been flooded.

The Ministry emphasized that, despite the prevailing flood conditions in the areas surrounding these hospitals, the activities and services of both institutions are functioning normally without any disruption.

Authorities have urged the public not to spread false information on social media or create unnecessary panic.

