Chilaw General Hospital temporarily closed due to severe flooding

The Chilaw General Hospital has been temporarily closed until further notice following severe flooding caused by heavy rains, Hospital Director Dr. Sumith Attanayake confirmed.

Dr. Attanayake stated that the hospital premises are submerged under more than five feet of water, causing significant disruption to services.

Critically ill patients have been sent to Colombo and Puttalam hospitals by Sri Lanka Air Force helicopters, while other patients have been relocated to Wariyapola and Kurunegala hospitals after floodwaters subsided to some extent.

The Hospital Director added that the hospital’s CT scan machine has been damaged and several wards have been inundated, resulting in serious operational challenges.

He further noted that the hospital will reopen only after necessary restoration works are completed, but no timeline could be provided.

Until then, he further urged the public not to bring any patients to Chilaw General Hospital.