Sri Lanka Police grant grace period for those with expired driving licences

Sri Lanka Police have decided to grant a grace period allowing drivers—who were unable to renew their driving licences—to drive without legal obstruction owing to the adverse weather conditions.

Issuing a statement, the Police Media Division noted that, because of the prevailing severe weather and natural disaster situation across the country, it has been observed that drivers whose licences have expired are facing difficulties in visiting the Department of Motor Traffic to renew them.

Taking this situation into consideration, the Department of Motor Traffic has decided to provide a special grace period for renewing driving licences that expire between November 25, 2025 and December 25, 2025.

The Commissioner of Motor Traffic has informed that driving during this period with an expired driving licence in possession will not be considered a violation of traffic laws.

Accordingly, the Police state that the Inspector General of Police has notified all police stations to take this situation into account when enforcing the law with regard to driving with an expired licence during the grace period.