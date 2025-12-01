Vadduvakal Bridge breaks in two places due to flooding

The Vadduvakal bridge in Mullaitivu has collapsed in two places due to flooding, the Road Development Authority stated.

This bridge, which runs across the Nandikadal lagoon, is one of the main access routes to the Mullaitivu town.

The District Disaster Management Centre stated that all transportation across the bridge has been suspended, as two sections of the bridge on the road from Mullaitivu to Paranthan over the Nandikadal lagoon have collapsed.