Expenditure heads of four ministries approved in Parliament

Expenditure heads of four ministries have been approved in Parliament today (01).

Day 12 of the Committee Stage Debate on the 2026 Appropriation Bill took place today.

Although today’s Parliament sitting was scheduled to take place until midnight, a decision was taken to conclude the sitting by 12:30 p.m. considering the ongoing disaster situation in the country.

At the sitting, the expenditure heads of the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, the Ministry of Women and Child Affairs, the Ministry of the Ministry of Buddhasasana, Religious and Cultural Affairs and the Ministry of Environment were passed with amendments, without debate.