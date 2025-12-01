Indian Air Force helicopter used to rescue group of individuals from Nuwara Eliya

December 1, 2025   04:09 pm

An Indian Air Force helicopter has rescued a group of injured individuals and children affected by the disaster situation in Nuwara Eliya and Kotmale.

The group has been airlifted to the Katunayake Air Force Base.

Meanwhile, the same helicopter has also distributed approximately 1,844 kg of dry rations to people stranded in Nuwara Eliya and Kotmale.

The Air Force stated that the operation was carried out today (01) using an MI-17 helicopter provided by the Indian Government for rescue missions in Sri Lanka.

