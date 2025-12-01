RDA issues list of roads disrupted due to disaster situation
December 1, 2025 04:10 pm
The Road Development Authority has issued a statement regarding roads that have been disrupted due to the disaster situation caused by heavy rainfall.
Accordingly, at least 108 roads have been impacted by flooding and landslides in the past few days.
The roads where transportation has been disrupted as of today (01) are listed below.
