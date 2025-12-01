Flood warning for Mahaweli River Basin extended

December 1, 2025   04:37 pm

The Irrigation Department has announced that the flood warning issued for the Mahaweli River Basin under Flood Warning Bulletin No. 08, released on 29 November 2025 at 12:30 p.m., has been extended for an additional 48 hours.

Accordingly, residents in the affected areas are urged to remain highly vigilant and take all necessary precautions to ensure their safety in the event of potential flooding.

The relevant disaster management authorities have also been advised to take appropriate measures in response to the extended warning.

