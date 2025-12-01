Validity of November train season tickets extended

Validity of November train season tickets extended

December 1, 2025   04:49 pm

The Department of Railways has announced that the validity period of train season tickets issued for the month of November has been extended until December 7, 2025.

The Department stated that train operations have been disrupted due to the prevailing disaster situation across the country, resulting in limited train services along several lines. 

It has also been observed that, owing to travel difficulties, only a limited number of passengers are able to purchase season tickets in advance.

In consideration of these circumstances, the validity period of monthly and quarterly season tickets for November 2025 has been extended until December 7, 2025.

However, the Department of Railways noted that this extension does not apply to weekly season ticket holders.

