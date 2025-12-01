Public urged to exercise caution regarding risk of infectious and vector-borne diseases amidst floods

The general public has been urged to exercise caution regarding the high risk of infectious and vector-borne diseases amid the ongoing flooding and waterlogging situation.

The Assistant Secretary of the National Disaster Relief Services Centre, Jayatissa Munasinghe noted that each Divisional Secretariat has been allocated Rs. 50 million to provide relief to people affected by the disaster.

Assistant Secretary Jayatissa Munasinghe made these remarks at a media briefing held in Colombo today (01).

He explained that the relief funds have been mobilized immediately for distribution and under the emergency conditions, a Divisional Secretary has been authorized to spend up to Rs. 50 million to carry out relief operations without procedural obstacles.

In addition to the funds already deposited for dry rations, the Assistant Secretary stated that approval has been granted to provide food supplies as necessary. Divisional Secretaries have been authorized to make decisions through appropriate committees based on the specific conditions in their respective areas.

The funds allocated for dry rations are intended to cover seven days per family, with the possibility of extension if required. The allocations are as follows:

Rs. 2,100 for an individual

Rs. 4,200 for a family of two

Rs. 6,300 for a family of three

Rs. 8,400 for a family of four

Rs. 10,500 for families of five or more members

Meanwhile, Assistant Secretary Jayatissa Munasinghe reiterated that the public should remain vigilant regarding the risk of infectious and vector-borne diseases and noted that the health sector is taking appropriate measures to address these risks.

He further explained that due to the floods and waterlogging, homes may need to have mud, sand and silt removed and be cleaned for sanitary purposes.

Accordingly, Section 5(2) of Circular 1(2025) has been amended to provide Rs. 10,000 as a deposit to restore each affected home to a habitable and hygienic condition, regardless of ownership. This circular was issued yesterday by the Secretary of Defence, Air Vice Marshal Sampath Thuyacontha (Retired).

He also noted that communication systems in severely affected areas are being restored and requested the public to provide full support to relief officers, who are working under strenuous conditions to assist those in need.