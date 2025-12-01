Police warn against sharing false news on social media during disaster situations

Strict legal action will be taken against individuals who spread false news on social media during the disaster situation, a time when the entire nation is united, Police Media Spokesperson Assistant Superintendent of Police F. U. Wootler noted.

At present, several complaints have been lodged with the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) regarding news being shared on social media that causes public fear and confusion. The Police Computer Crime Investigation Division has begun investigations into these complaints, the Police Media Spokesperson added.

ASP Wootler made these remarks at a media briefing held today (01).

He emphasized that during post-disaster periods, the government works diligently to ensure the safety and well-being of the public through uninterrupted services and supply chains. Yet, the Police Spokesperson said some individuals are showing a tendency to post unverified, false information on social media, which can instill fear and confusion among citizens.

The Spokesperson stressed that issuing or sharing such misleading information is a serious offense and punishable under the law. The He therefore urged the public not to circulate false news during this critical time when the country is united.

He also mentioned that certain crimes have been reported in disaster-affected areas, including detention centers. According to the Penal Code, individuals committing offenses such as sexual assault, unlawful entry, theft and robbery will face strict legal action. The government expects everyone to contribute respectfully to the unified effort ensuring the welfare of those affected by the disaster, ASP Wootler noted.

Meanwhile, for the protection of foreign nationals in the country, the Police Department has taken important and prompt measures.

Any issues regarding tourists can be reported to the following numbers:



Director of Tourist Police: 0718591894, 0112421070, or 1912



Airport (Tourist) Superintendent: 0718596057



Airport Duty Superintendent: 0718591640



Additionally, following the Inspector General’s guidance, a special 24-hour operations desk has been established at Police Headquarters. The public can contact the following numbers regarding disaster-related issues or any other concerns: 0718595884, 0718595883, 0718595882, 0718595881, 0718595880.