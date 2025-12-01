Sri Lankas death toll from adverse weather climbs to 366

December 1, 2025   05:48 pm

The death toll due to the adverse weather conditions experienced in the country in the past few days has climbed to 366, the Disaster Management Center (DMC) has confirmed.

The highest number of deaths have been reported from the Kandy District, accounting for 88.

The DMC also confirmed that at least 367 individuals remain missing as search and relief operations continue across multiple districts.

According to the latest data, a total of 1,151,776 individuals from 316,366 families in 25 districts have been affected by the effects of Cyclone “Ditwah”.

Many areas continue to experience challenges due to flooding and landslides, the DMC noted.

The DMC also stated that 218,526 individuals from 61,612 families are currently sheltered in 1,564 safe shelters established around the country.

