Level 3 (Red) landslide evacuation warning issued to several areas in six districts

A ‘Level-3’ (Red) landslide evacuation warning has been issued for multiple areas in six districts by the National Building and Research Organisation (NBRO).

Accordingly, the NBRO landslide warning will be in effect till 04:00 p.m. tomorrow (02).

Districts and Divisional Secretariat Divisions (DSDs) that have been issued the Level 3 (Red) landslide warnings, advising people to evacuate, are as follows:

Badulla District: Uva Paranagama, Soranathota, Ella, Haputhale, Hali_Ela, Meegahakivula, Haldummulla, Welimada, Passara, Bandarawela, Lunugala, Badulla and Kandeketiya Divisional Secretariat Division(s) (DSD) and surrounding areas

Kandy District: Hatharaliyadda, Udadumbara, Kundasale, Udunuwara, Pathadumbara, Thumpane, Medadumbara, Ganga Ihala Korale, Minipe, Poojapitiya, Akurana, Pathahewaheta, Deltota, Gangawata Korale, Yatinuwara, Doluwa, Pasbage Korale, Udapalatha, Panvila and Harispattuwa DSDs and surrounding areas

Kegalle District: Rambukkana, Yatiyanthota, Bulathkohupitiya, Aranayaka, Galigamuwa, Kegalle, Warakapola, Mawanella, Dehiowita, Ruwanwella and Deraniyagala DSDs and surrounding areas

Kurunegala District: Polgahawela, Narammala, Mallawapitiya, Rideegama, Alawwa and Mawathagama DSDs and surrounding areas

Matale District: Yatawatta, Wilgamuwa, Pallepola, Ambanganga Korale, Matale, Ukuwela, Naula, Rattota and Laggala Pallegama DSDs and surrounding areas

Nuwara Eliya District: Hanguranketha, Mathurata, Nuwara Eliya, Talawakelle, Walapane, Nildandahinna, Norwood, Ambagamuwa, Kotmale West and Kotmale East DSDs and surrounding areas