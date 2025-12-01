China announces emergency assistance for disaster relief efforts in Sri Lanka

The people of China share the grief of those affected by the severe floods and landslides triggered by Cyclone Ditwah, which have caused substantial casualties and extensive property damage in Sri Lanka in recent days, the Chinese Embassy in Colombo said.

Issuing a statement, it said that to support the disaster relief efforts by Sri Lankans, the Red Cross Society of China has disbursed USD 100,000 in emergency cash aid to the Sri Lanka Red Cross Society, and emergency assistance from the Chinese government is underway.

Meanwhile, the Chinese Chamber of Commerce and the Overseas Chinese Association in Sri Lanka launched donation initiatives and so far have collected LKR 10 million in total for the affected regions, the statement said.

The Chinese Embassy expressed confidence that, “under the firm leadership of President Anura Kumara Dissanayake and with the collective support of the international community, the valiant Sri Lankan people will undoubtedly overcome the disaster, stand united in solidarity and rebuild their homes in the near future.”