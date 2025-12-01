Water level of Kelani River receding at Hanwella and several locations

December 1, 2025   06:19 pm

The water level of the Kelani River is receding at several locations according to the latest assessment made by the Department of Irrigation.

L.S. Sooriyabandara, the Director of Irrigation (Hydrology & Disaster Management) at the Department of Irrigation, provided the clarification regarding the water level of the Kelani River.

He stated that, at present, the water level at the Hanwella gauge of the Kelani River has significantly dropped.

Director of Irrigation L.S. Sooriyabandara stated,

“At this moment, the water level of the Kelani River, particularly at the Hanwella gauge, has dropped considerably. Specifically, the water level has fallen below the high flood level. Similarly, the water level at Nagalagam Street is also decreasing. The decrease is gradual, so this should not be considered a receding flood. It is a gradually lowering flood. Although the flood has decreased somewhat at this time, it still remains at a very dangerous level. If we remain cautious under this situation, it will be possible to manage the remaining days safely. The existing dangers have not yet disappeared. Going to check them or performing such tasks can be very risky. Furthermore, the entry of floodwaters from the upper areas to Colombo and the lowlands has not completely stopped, but it is gradually decreasing. In particular, the Kaduwela area and its surrounding regions are still submerged under floodwaters. Therefore, this situation will continue for a while, perhaps for another short period or another day. Hence, it is necessary to remain vigilant regarding this.”

