Necessary steps taken under emergency regulations - Essential Services Commissioner General

The Office of the Commissioner General of Essential Services is taking necessary decisions under emergency regulations, to deal with the on-going disaster situation in the country, Prabath Chandrakeerthi, the Commissioner General of Essential Services said.

The Commissioner General of Essential Services made this statement during a media briefing held in Colombo (01).

The Commissioner General of Essential Services added:

“You all know that an amount of Rs. 10,000 has been arranged to be provided regardless of land ownership. Efforts have been made to provide this allowance even to those in estate houses. This has been organized to be distributed through all Divisional Secretariat offices. As an office, we make decisions based on the powers granted under the Emergency Regulations.”

He noted that according to local government authorities regulations, there is no authority to take goods from one local government body or to send employees to another local government body for work.

However, under the powers granted to the Office of the Commissioner General of Essential Services, the office has been given permission for such actions to be carried out, Commissioner General of Essential Services Prabath Chandrakeerthi added.