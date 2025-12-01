Management Committee appointed for Rebuilding Sri Lanka Fund

December 1, 2025   07:11 pm

The Cabinet of Ministers has approved the establishment of the ‘Rebuilding Sri Lanka’ Fund, which aims to rebuild the country after the immense damage caused by Cyclone ‘Ditwa’, one of the worst natural disasters in Sri Lanka’s recent history.

The fund is to be established as a statutory fund under the Presidential Secretariat, and its Management Committee will comprise representatives from the government and private sectors.

Minister of Labour and Deputy Minister of Finance and Planning, Dr. Anil Jayantha Fernando, will serve as its Chairman, while Senior Additional Secretary to the President, G.M.R.D. Aponso will serve as the Convener of the Committee.

Other committee members include:

• President’s Special Envoy for Foreign Investment, Western Province Governor Hanif Yusoof 
• Secretary to the Ministry of Finance, Dr. Harshana Suriyapperuma
• Senior Economic Advisor to the President, Duminda Hulangamuwa
• Director General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Sugeeshwara Gunawardena
• Chairman of the Hayles Group, Mohan Pandithage
• Chairman of John Keells Holdings (JKH), Krishan Balendra
• Deputy Chairman and Managing Director of Aitken Spence PLC, Dr. Parakrama Dissanayake
• Brandix Group CEO Ashroff Omar
• LOLC Executive Chairman Ishara Nanayakkara

 

The Management Committee is empowered to effectively manage the fund and is responsible for assessing needs, setting priorities, allocating funds and disbursing funds for approved recovery activities, the PMD said.

This committee will ensure full financial management, auditing and transparency of all fund activities related to the ‘Rebuilding Sri Lanka’ Fund.

Accordingly, the PMD further said that donors may transfer their financial assistance to any person, local or foreign, in Sri Lankan Rupees or any currency, to the following Bank of Ceylon account:

01.    Account Name: Deputy Secretary to the Treasury
Account Number: 2026450
Bank:     Bank of Ceylon 
Taprobane branch
Swift code: BCEYLKLX

Meanwhile, donors who directly deposit funds into the foreign currency accounts of the Central Bank of Sri Lanka will have the opportunity to deposit funds through the following accounts.

Account details for foreign currencies:

1. US Dollar (USD)
Bank: Deutsche Bank Trust Company Americas, New York, USA
Recipient Account Name: Central Bank of Sri Lanka
Account Number: 04015541
Routing Number: 021001033
SWIFT: BKTRUS33XXX

2. Euro (EUR)
Bank: ODDO BHF Bank, Frankfurt am Main, Germany
Recipient Account Name: Central Bank of Sri Lanka
Account Number: 0000739854
IBAN: DE39500202000000739854
SWIFT: BHFBDEFF500

3. Pound Sterling (GBP) – Account 1
Bank: HSBC Bank Plc, London, UK
Recipient Account Name: Central Bank of Sri Lanka
Account Number: 39600144
Sort Code: 40-05-15
IBAN: GB48MIDL40051539600144
SWIFT: MIDLGB22XXX

4. Pound Sterling (GBP) – Account 2
Bank: Bank of Ceylon (UK) Ltd, London, UK
Recipient Account Name: Central Bank of Sri Lanka
Account Number: 88001249
Sort Code: 40-50-56
IBAN: GB89BCEY40505688001249
SWIFT: BCEYGB2LXXX

5. Japanese Yen (JPY)
Bank: MUFG Bank, Tokyo, Japan
Recipient Account Name: Central Bank of Sri Lanka
Account Number: 653-0407895
SWIFT: BOTKJPJTXXX

6. Australian Dollar (AUD)
Bank: Reserve Bank of Australia
Recipient Account Name: Central Bank of Sri Lanka
Account Number: 81736-4
BSB: 092002
SWIFT: RSBKAU2SXXX

