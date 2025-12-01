Agriculture Ministry issues notice on transportation of vegetables

December 1, 2025   07:21 pm

Vegetables such as cabbage, carrots and beans are currently being received in significant quantities at the economic centers in Welimada, Keppetipola and other areas in the Badulla District, which is a major vegetable-producing region, according to the Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock, Land and Irrigation.

Therefore, vegetable traders have been requested to organize necessary transportation using routes that are currently open—such as the Ella–Wellawaya road—so that these vegetables can be delivered to the public without difficulty during this challenging period, the Ministry noted.

Accordingly, the Agriculture Ministry requests all factions to contribute to the supply chain and the distribution network to provide vegetables to the public at affordable prices.

