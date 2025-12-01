Pakistan helicopter used to evacuate stranded family from Kotikawatta

A Pakistan helicopter has been used to rescue a stranded family, including a 7-month-old infant from the rooftop of a house in Kotikawatta.

During the ongoing Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) efforts in Sri Lanka, the embarked Z-9 helicopter on Pakistan Navy Ship SAIF conducted rescue operations in the flood-hit Kotikawatta area.

“During a search and rescue operation a stranded family for the last five days, including a 7-month-old infant, were safely recovered from a rooftop. Subsequently, the evacuated family was transported to a safe location in coordination with local authorities,” said a press release issued by Directorate General Public Relations (Pak Navy).

The Pakistan Navy Ship SAIF with embarked helicopter is on overseas deployment to Sri Lanka, it further said.