Pakistan helicopter used to evacuate stranded family from Kotikawatta

Pakistan helicopter used to evacuate stranded family from Kotikawatta

December 1, 2025   07:54 pm

A Pakistan helicopter has been used to rescue a stranded family, including a 7-month-old infant from the rooftop of a house in Kotikawatta.

During the ongoing Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) efforts in Sri Lanka, the embarked Z-9 helicopter on Pakistan Navy Ship SAIF conducted rescue operations in the flood-hit Kotikawatta area.

“During a search and rescue operation a stranded family for the last five days, including a 7-month-old infant, were safely recovered from a rooftop. Subsequently, the evacuated family was transported to a safe location in coordination with local authorities,” said a press release issued by Directorate General Public Relations (Pak Navy).

The Pakistan Navy Ship SAIF with embarked helicopter is on overseas deployment to Sri Lanka, it further said.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm - 2025.12.01

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm - 2025.12.01

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm - 2025.12.01

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

Widespread flooding wreaks havoc in Sri Lanka; Colombo residents also affected (English)

Widespread flooding wreaks havoc in Sri Lanka; Colombo residents also affected (English)

Sri Lanka Air Force airlifts supply materials to displaced individuals in remote areas (English)

Sri Lanka Air Force airlifts supply materials to displaced individuals in remote areas (English)

CEB may take up to a month to fully restore electricity supply to entire country (English)

CEB may take up to a month to fully restore electricity supply to entire country (English)

Sri Lanka receives international help for rescue and relief efforts in the aftermath of 'Cyclone Ditwah' (English)

Sri Lanka receives international help for rescue and relief efforts in the aftermath of 'Cyclone Ditwah' (English)

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

Indian relief team and supplies arrive in Sri Lanka to assist flood victims (English)

Indian relief team and supplies arrive in Sri Lanka to assist flood victims (English)