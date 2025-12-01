Tri-Force personnel continue nationwide disaster rescue and relief operations

Sri Lanka’s tri-forces have intensified rescue and relief operations across the country as heavy rains and rising flood levels impacted the livelihoods of thousands of families.

Over the past two days, the Sri Lanka Army, Sri Lanka Navy and Sri Lanka Air Force have jointly expanded ground, water and air-based assistance to ensure the safety of affected communities, the Ministry of Defence.

The Sri Lanka Army has deployed large teams for search, rescue and infrastructure restoration, clearing blocked roads, reinforcing tank bunds, and relocating stranded civilians to safe locations. Troops in Polonnaruwa, Vanni, Western and Central regions rescued dozens of people trapped by sudden floods, while emergency shelters continue to support displaced families.

Meanwhile, the Sri Lanka Navy has provided extensive assistance across Eastern, North Central, Northern, Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces. In the past 48 hours, naval teams have supported more than a thousand flood-affected individuals through evacuations, relief transportation and distribution of essentials. According to the Navy, over 10,000 people have assisted since the start of its emergency response.

The Sri Lanka Air Force has conducted aerial rescue missions and delivered critical supplies using helicopters and transport aircraft. Recent operations include airlifting stranded civilians in Mahawa and facilitating the arrival of relief consignments and specialised rescue personnel from India to strengthen national response efforts.

The tri-forces remain fully mobilized, working closely with disaster management agencies and local authorities to safeguard lives and provide uninterrupted humanitarian support as adverse weather continues, the Defence Ministry added further.