UK pledges US$ 890,000 for Sri Lankas disaster relief operation

December 1, 2025   08:21 pm

The British government has announced that it will provide US$ 890,000 (£675,000) worth of urgent humanitarian support for Sri Lanka.

The announcement comes as Sri Lanka recovers from the devastating impact of Cyclone Ditwah.

The funds will be directed through the Red Cross, the United Nations and local partners to support ongoing rescue and relief operations.

The British High Commission in Colombo said, “the UK will provide $890,000 (£675,000) of urgent humanitarian support - working with the Red Cross, UN and local partners to deliver emergency supplies and life-saving care.”

