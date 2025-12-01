Colombo inflation remains unchanged at 2.1% in November 2025

December 1, 2025   08:33 pm

The overall rate of inflation, as measured by the Colombo Consumer Price Index (CCPI) on a Year-on-Year (Y-o-Y) basis, remains unchanged at 2.1% in November 2025, compared to the month of October, according to the latest data released by the Department of Census and Statistics (DCS).

The CCPI for all items for November 2025 was 193.4, recording a decrease of 0.4 index points compared to 193.8 in October 2025.

The Y-o-Y inflation of the Food Group decreased to 3.0% in November 2025, from 3.5% in October 2025, while the Y-o-Y inflation of the Non-Food Group increased to 1.7% from 1.4% in October 2025.

For November 2025, on a Y-o-Y basis, the contribution to inflation from food commodities was 0.95%, and that from non-food items was 1.14%, the DCS reported.

