President AKD and Indian PM Modi hold phone conversation over ongoing disaster relief operation

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has held a telephone conversation with President Anura Kumara Dissanayake today (01).

Prime Minister Modi expressed his condolences on the loss of lives and widespread devastation in Sri Lanka in the wake of Cyclone Ditwah. He also conveyed that the people of India stand in firm solidarity and support with the people of Sri Lanka in this hour of need, according to a statement issued by the Office of the Prime Minister of India.

President Dissanayake conveyed his deep gratitude for India’s assistance in the wake of the disaster and appreciated the swift deployment of rescue teams and relief material. The President also conveyed the appreciation of the people of Sri Lanka for India’s timely and effective response efforts.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has assured President Dissanayake of India’s continued support to Sri Lanka under the ongoing Operation Sagar Bandhu, providing rescue and relief to distressed persons. He assured that India, in line with its Vision MAHASAGAR and its established position as the ‘First Responder’, will continue to extend all necessary assistance in the coming days as Sri Lanka undertakes rehabilitation efforts, resumes public services, and works toward restoring livelihoods across the impacted regions.

The two leaders agreed to remain in close touch, the statement added further.