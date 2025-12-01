Individual killed in shooting in China Bay

Individual killed in shooting in China Bay

December 1, 2025   10:04 pm

An individual is reported dead in a shooting incident within the China Bay Police Division in Trincomalee this evening (01).

Police noted that the shooting was carried out by two unidentified individuals who arrived on a motorcycle.

The deceased was a 59-year-old resident of China Bay.

According to police, the motive behind the shooting and the weapon used have not yet been identified.

China Bay Police are conducting further investigations to arrest the suspects.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm - 2025.12.01

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm - 2025.12.01

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm - 2025.12.01

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

Widespread flooding wreaks havoc in Sri Lanka; Colombo residents also affected (English)

Widespread flooding wreaks havoc in Sri Lanka; Colombo residents also affected (English)

Sri Lanka Air Force airlifts supply materials to displaced individuals in remote areas (English)

Sri Lanka Air Force airlifts supply materials to displaced individuals in remote areas (English)

CEB may take up to a month to fully restore electricity supply to entire country (English)

CEB may take up to a month to fully restore electricity supply to entire country (English)

Sri Lanka receives international help for rescue and relief efforts in the aftermath of 'Cyclone Ditwah' (English)

Sri Lanka receives international help for rescue and relief efforts in the aftermath of 'Cyclone Ditwah' (English)

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

Indian relief team and supplies arrive in Sri Lanka to assist flood victims (English)

Indian relief team and supplies arrive in Sri Lanka to assist flood victims (English)