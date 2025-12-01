Individual killed in shooting in China Bay
December 1, 2025 10:04 pm
An individual is reported dead in a shooting incident within the China Bay Police Division in Trincomalee this evening (01).
Police noted that the shooting was carried out by two unidentified individuals who arrived on a motorcycle.
The deceased was a 59-year-old resident of China Bay.
According to police, the motive behind the shooting and the weapon used have not yet been identified.
China Bay Police are conducting further investigations to arrest the suspects.