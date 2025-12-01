Wing Commander Nirmal Siyambalapitiya posthumously promoted to the rank of Group Captain

Wing Commander Nirmal Siyambalapitiya posthumously promoted to the rank of Group Captain

December 1, 2025   10:30 pm

The pilot of the Bell 212 helicopter that crashed in Lunuwila last afternoon (30) while engaged in rescue operations for people affected by the adverse weather conditions has been posthumously promoted by the Sri Lanka Air Force.

Accordingly, Wing Commander Nirmal Siyambalapitiya, the Captain Pilot who made the ultimate sacrifice during the Lunuwila incident, has been posthumously promoted to the rank of Group Captain.

His exemplary service and dedication to duty are honoured with the highest respect, the Sri Lanka Air Force said in a statement.

Wing Commander Nirmal Siyambalapitiya passed away while receiving treatment at the Marawila Base Hospital.

Since last morning, the Bell 212 helicopter had been carrying out an extensive mission to deliver food supplies and relief items to people affected by the disaster.

The accident occurred while distributing food and other essential items to a group gathered near the Lunuwila bridge.

Due to people standing on the bridge, it became unstable, and while attempting a safe landing, the accident occurred, according to the Sri Lanka Air Force.

Four other individuals who were onboard the helicopter at the time are currently receiving treatment at the Marawila Hospital.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm - 2025.12.01

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm - 2025.12.01

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm - 2025.12.01

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

Widespread flooding wreaks havoc in Sri Lanka; Colombo residents also affected (English)

Widespread flooding wreaks havoc in Sri Lanka; Colombo residents also affected (English)

Sri Lanka Air Force airlifts supply materials to displaced individuals in remote areas (English)

Sri Lanka Air Force airlifts supply materials to displaced individuals in remote areas (English)

CEB may take up to a month to fully restore electricity supply to entire country (English)

CEB may take up to a month to fully restore electricity supply to entire country (English)

Sri Lanka receives international help for rescue and relief efforts in the aftermath of 'Cyclone Ditwah' (English)

Sri Lanka receives international help for rescue and relief efforts in the aftermath of 'Cyclone Ditwah' (English)

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

Indian relief team and supplies arrive in Sri Lanka to assist flood victims (English)

Indian relief team and supplies arrive in Sri Lanka to assist flood victims (English)