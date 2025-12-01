Wing Commander Nirmal Siyambalapitiya posthumously promoted to the rank of Group Captain

The pilot of the Bell 212 helicopter that crashed in Lunuwila last afternoon (30) while engaged in rescue operations for people affected by the adverse weather conditions has been posthumously promoted by the Sri Lanka Air Force.

Accordingly, Wing Commander Nirmal Siyambalapitiya, the Captain Pilot who made the ultimate sacrifice during the Lunuwila incident, has been posthumously promoted to the rank of Group Captain.

His exemplary service and dedication to duty are honoured with the highest respect, the Sri Lanka Air Force said in a statement.

Wing Commander Nirmal Siyambalapitiya passed away while receiving treatment at the Marawila Base Hospital.

Since last morning, the Bell 212 helicopter had been carrying out an extensive mission to deliver food supplies and relief items to people affected by the disaster.

The accident occurred while distributing food and other essential items to a group gathered near the Lunuwila bridge.

Due to people standing on the bridge, it became unstable, and while attempting a safe landing, the accident occurred, according to the Sri Lanka Air Force.

Four other individuals who were onboard the helicopter at the time are currently receiving treatment at the Marawila Hospital.