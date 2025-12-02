Several spells of showers expected in parts of the island

Several spells of showers expected in parts of the island

December 2, 2025   06:30 am

Several spells of showers will occur in Northern and Southern provinces, today (02), the Department of Meteorology said. 

Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in Uva, North-Central and Eastern provinces after 2.00 p.m. 

Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Western, Central, Sabaragamuwa, Uva, Northwestern and Southern provinces and in Ampara district during the early hours of the morning, it added. 

The general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

