Kelani River water levels receding  Irrigation Department

December 2, 2025   08:06 am

The Department of Irrigation announces that the water level of the Kelani River is currently receding.
 
Consequently, the flood situation that had affected the low-lying areas of the Kelani River basin is also decreasing.   

The Department further noted that the water levels of several reservoirs, including Kalu Ganga and Malwathu Oya, are also receding. 

According to the Department, the water level at the Nagalagam Street gauge on the Kelani River, which stood at 8.00 feet at 2:00 a.m. today (02), had reduced to 7.90 feet by 3:00 a.m. However, a major flood situation is still ongoing.

Similarly, the Hanwella gauge recorded a water level of 8.00 feet at 2:00 a.m., which dropped to 7.93 feet by 3:00 a.m., but remains at a flood situation.

Meanwhile, the Elgama gauge on the Kalu River recorded a level of 10.40 feet at 2:00 a.m., decreasing to 10.30 feet by 3:00 a.m., yet still within the danger zone.

Furthermore, the Thanthirimale gauge on the Malwathu Oya measured 8.98 feet at 2:00 a.m., dropping slightly to 8.95 feet by 3:00 a.m., but the major flood situation continues.

