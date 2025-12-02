Govt. introduces disaster relief cargo clearance procedure for overseas donors

The Government of Sri Lanka has introduced a simplified procedure for cargo clearance of essential goods donated by overseas donors for flood-affected communities, exempting all import taxes and levies.

It is reported that this system has been developed taking into account the requests, inquiries made by foreign organizations, various overseas donors and Sri Lankans abroad to offer humanitarian assistance.

Accordingly, a simplified process has been announced to swiftly clear and distribute the aid sent to the country exempting all import taxes and levies.

Guidelines on donations can be obtained by visiting the website http://WWW.CUSTOMS.GOV.LK and detailed information on the types of essential goods and materials that can be donated can be obtained by visiting the website http://WWW.DONATE.GOV.LK.

Meanwhile, the Cabinet has approved the establishment of the ‘Rebuilding Sri Lanka’ Fund, which aims to rebuild the country after the massive damage caused by Cyclone Ditwah.

The fund is to be established as a statutory fund under the Presidential Secretariat and its management committee will comprise representatives from the government and private sectors.



Minister of Labour and Deputy Minister of Finance and Planning, Dr. Anil Jayantha Fernando, will serve as its Chairman, while Senior Additional Secretary to the President, G.M.R.D. Aponso will serve as the Convener of the Committee.