Police issue notice to relief teams assisting disaster victims

Sri Lanka Police have stated that the presence of a large number of relief teams in disaster-hit areas is impeding ongoing road restoration efforts.

Police Media Spokesman, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) F. U. Wootler, expressed his sincere appreciation for the valuable services provided by these relief teams.

However, he noted that the influx of vehicles into districts where road repairs are currently underway is obstructing the work being carried out.

He further observed that certain motorcyclists who stop to observe and video-record the disaster sites are disrupting the duties of the personnel operating in these areas.

The Police Media Spokesman stressed that this situation also poses safety risks to those entering the affected zones.

Accordingly, he advised all relief teams to contact the Officers-in-Charge (OICs) of the respective police divisions to properly coordinate the distribution of aid to the public.

He further urged members of the public to contact the Disaster Operations Centre to arrange the delivery of assistance.

Police Special Operations Centre Contact Numbers:

071-8595884

071-8595883

071-8595882

071-8595881

071-8595880