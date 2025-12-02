Telethon raises over MVR 11.4 million so far for Sri Lanka relief

Over MVR 11.4 million has been donated to the nationwide telethon organised by Maldivian media outlets to assist Sri Lanka as the country grapples with severe flooding and devastation caused by Cyclone Ditwah.

The telethon, which began at 9:00 a.m. on Sunday, has drawn strong public support, with contributions continuing throughout the day. As of this afternoon, donations reached MVR 11,415,915, comprising MVR 10,743,125 in Maldivian rufiyaa and USD 43,631 deposited into the designated USD account.

The initiative, supported by 37 local media organisations, was initially scheduled to conclude at 1:00 a.m. on Sunday. However, organisers have extended the telethon to allow more time for contributions.

Donations can be made through Bank of Maldives (BML) accounts, at the TVM Building, or via fundraising boxes placed across Malé City. QR payment options are also available.

Additional contributions to the nationwide telethon include MVR 113,646.83 from Public Service Media (PSM), MVR 1 million from the Maldives National Defence Force (MNDF), and MVR 2.45 million from the Maldives Police Service, further boosting the relief fund for Sri Lanka.

Sri Lanka declared a state of emergency following the cyclone, which struck on 26 November, causing widespread destruction, displacement, and urgent humanitarian needs. The Maldives has long maintained close ties with Sri Lanka, home to one of the largest Maldivian communities living abroad and a key partner in education, health, and labour.

Source: MMTV

--Agencies

