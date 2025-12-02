King Charles III expresses condolences to victims of recent Asian floods

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the British Royal Family has released a message from King Charles III expressing deep sorrow and solidarity with the people of South and Southeast Asia affected by the recent devastating storms and floods.

In his statement, King Charles noted that he and Queen Camilla were “deeply saddened” to learn of the widespread destruction across the region, acknowledging the immense anguish faced by communities whose homes, livelihoods and loved ones have been severely impacted.

The King extended heartfelt condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in the disasters.

“We wish to express our heartfelt condolences to the families of those who have so tragically lost their lives. Our thoughts and prayers are with the many whose homes have been destroyed and to all who are awaiting news of loved ones missing,” he said.

Paying tribute to first responders, King Charles commended the “extraordinarily brave emergency personnel” and all those providing essential assistance during the ongoing recovery efforts.

He further emphasised that he and Queen Camilla hold all affected communities “firmly in their hearts,” offering prayers for strength and solace to people in India, Malaysia, Sri Lanka, Indonesia, Thailand and Vietnam.

The King also underscored the urgent need to restore the balance and harmony of nature, highlighting how these disasters serve as a stark reminder of growing environmental challenges.