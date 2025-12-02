Russias Putin extends condolences to cyclone Ditwah victims in Sri Lanka

Russias Putin extends condolences to cyclone Ditwah victims in Sri Lanka

December 2, 2025   10:57 am

The President of Russia, Vladimir Putin, has expressed his condolences to President Anura Kumara Dissanayake following the significant human casualties and extensive destruction caused by the recent floods and landslides in Sri Lanka.

In his message to President Dissanayake, Putin conveyed his deep sorrow over the tragedy and affirmed Russia’s assistance during this difficult time:

“Your Excellency, please accept my sincere condolences over the numerous human casualties and the extensive destruction caused by the floods and landslides that have struck your country. I ask you to convey words of sympathy and support to the families and loved ones of those who perished, as well as wishes for a speedy recovery to all those injured. “ 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Opposition critical of governments failure to act on early weather warnings issued by officials (English)

Opposition critical of governments failure to act on early weather warnings issued by officials (English)

Opposition critical of governments failure to act on early weather warnings issued by officials (English)

Committee appointed to investigate Lunuwila helicopter accident (English)

Committee appointed to investigate Lunuwila helicopter accident (English)

Tri-Forces personnel continue to engage in rescue and relief operations across the country (English)

Tri-Forces personnel continue to engage in rescue and relief operations across the country (English)

Massive joint recovery effort required to rebuild Sri Lanka  President (English)

Massive joint recovery effort required to rebuild Sri Lanka  President (English)

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm - 2025.12.01

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm - 2025.12.01

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

Widespread flooding wreaks havoc in Sri Lanka; Colombo residents also affected (English)

Widespread flooding wreaks havoc in Sri Lanka; Colombo residents also affected (English)

Sri Lanka Air Force airlifts supply materials to displaced individuals in remote areas (English)

Sri Lanka Air Force airlifts supply materials to displaced individuals in remote areas (English)