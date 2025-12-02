No decision yet on revising school reopening date - Education Secretary

Education Ministry Secretary Nalaka Kaluwewa has stated that no decision has been made regarding a revision of the school reopening date.

He confirmed that, as previously announced, schools are expected to reopen on December 16.

However, he added that a discussion regarding the reopening of schools is scheduled to be held today (02).

When inquired by Ada Derana, the Education Secretary further stated that measures will be taken to reopen schools in disaster-hit areas, at least at the provincial level.