The Disaster Management Centre (DMC) reports that the number of deaths caused by the ongoing disaster situation affecting all 25 districts of the island has risen to 410.

According to the latest statement issued at 10 a.m. today (02), a total of 336 people remain missing.

A total of 1,466,615 people, belonging to 407,594 families, have been affected by the severe weather conditions in Sri Lanka.

The report states that the highest number of deaths, 88, has been reported from the Kandy district, followed by 83 in Badulla, 75 in Nuwara Eliya, 52 in Kurunegala, and 27 in Puttalam.

Regarding missing persons, 150 are from the Kandy district, 62 from Nuwara Eliya, 48 from Kegalle, 28 from Badulla, and 27 from Kurunegala.