Army conducts search for family missing after Kandapola landslide

December 2, 2025   11:57 am

The Sri Lanka Army has launched a search operation to locate a family reported missing following a landslide in the Chandirigama area of Kandapola, caused by heavy rainfall in the area.

According to reports, a mother, her two children, and their grandmother have been missing since the incident.

Troops from the 3rd Battalion of the Sinha Regiment in Nuwara Eliya commenced the search operation yesterday (01).

The house had collapsed due to heavy rain that struck the area on November 27, and residents reported that the family was inside the home at the time.

Search operations are currently underway, police said.

