Deadline to update information on Aswesuma recipients list extended

Deadline to update information on Aswesuma recipients list extended

December 2, 2025   01:46 pm

The Welfare Benefits Board of Sri Lanka has announced an extension for the period granted to recertify the information in list of eligible recipients under the ‘Aswesuma’ welfare benefit scheme.

In a statement, the Board said that the original period, which ran from November 10 to December 10, has been extended until December 31 in view of the prevailing disaster situation in the country.

The statement further noted that during this extended period, families and individuals—whether currently receiving benefits or not—should ensure that their information is updated for the first phase of the ‘Aswesuma’ scheme, as recorded on the list of eligible and non-eligible recipients.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Opposition critical of governments failure to act on early weather warnings issued by officials (English)

Opposition critical of governments failure to act on early weather warnings issued by officials (English)

Opposition critical of governments failure to act on early weather warnings issued by officials (English)

Committee appointed to investigate Lunuwila helicopter accident (English)

Committee appointed to investigate Lunuwila helicopter accident (English)

Tri-Forces personnel continue to engage in rescue and relief operations across the country (English)

Tri-Forces personnel continue to engage in rescue and relief operations across the country (English)

Massive joint recovery effort required to rebuild Sri Lanka  President (English)

Massive joint recovery effort required to rebuild Sri Lanka  President (English)

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm - 2025.12.01

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm - 2025.12.01

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

Widespread flooding wreaks havoc in Sri Lanka; Colombo residents also affected (English)

Widespread flooding wreaks havoc in Sri Lanka; Colombo residents also affected (English)

Sri Lanka Air Force airlifts supply materials to displaced individuals in remote areas (English)

Sri Lanka Air Force airlifts supply materials to displaced individuals in remote areas (English)