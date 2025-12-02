Deadline to update information on Aswesuma recipients list extended

The Welfare Benefits Board of Sri Lanka has announced an extension for the period granted to recertify the information in list of eligible recipients under the ‘Aswesuma’ welfare benefit scheme.

In a statement, the Board said that the original period, which ran from November 10 to December 10, has been extended until December 31 in view of the prevailing disaster situation in the country.

The statement further noted that during this extended period, families and individuals—whether currently receiving benefits or not—should ensure that their information is updated for the first phase of the ‘Aswesuma’ scheme, as recorded on the list of eligible and non-eligible recipients.