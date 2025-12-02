Last rites of deceased pilot to be performed with full Air Force honours

The last rites of the pilot who died in a helicopter crash in Lunuwila, Wennappuwa on Sunday (Nov. 30) will be performed with full Air Force honours on December 4.

Issuing a statement, the Sri Lanka Air Force (SLAF) stated that his body will be laid to rest at his residence in Lunuwila today (02).

Wing Commander Nirmala Siyambalapitiya, who served as the Captain Pilot of a Bell 212 helicopter of the SLAF, died when it crashed while attempting to make an emergency landing in Lunuwila.

In appreciation of his services, he was posthumously promoted from the rank of Wing Commander to the rank of Group Captain with effect from November 30.

Siyambalapitiya had been engaged in the distribution of food supplies for individuals affected by the adverse weather conditions at the time of the accident.

The helicopter crashed into a nearby canal.

At that time, there were five Air Force personnel on board, including two pilots.

Following the crash, they were promptly rescued by local residents and admitted to the Marawila Hospital.

However, the 41-year-old Captain Pilot, Wing Commander Nirmala Siyambalapitiya, died in the accident.

The SLAF also stated that he was an experienced pilot with more than 3,000 flight hours.

Four other individuals who were onboard the helicopter at the time are currently receiving treatment at the Marawila Hospital.