Dawoodi Bohra Community donates Rs. 10 million for flood relief efforts

The Sri Lanka Dawoodi Bohra community has made a financial donation of Rs. 10 million to assist the government’s relief programme for people affected by the adverse weather conditions in the country.

The cheque was handed over to the Secretary to the President, Dr. Nandika Sanath Kumanayake, by the Chairman of the Sri Lanka Dawoodi Bohra Community, Ibrahim Jaffer Zaini, on behalf of the Leader of the Worldwide Bohra Community, His Holiness Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin, at the Presidential Secretariat this morning (02).

Representatives of the Bohra community stated that they will continue to support the government’s efforts to rescue and provide relief to affected communities.

They also expressed their appreciation for the ongoing measures taken by the Sri Lankan government to assist those impacted by the severe weather.