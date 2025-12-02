Dawoodi Bohra Community donates Rs. 10 million for flood relief efforts

Dawoodi Bohra Community donates Rs. 10 million for flood relief efforts

December 2, 2025   02:00 pm

The Sri Lanka Dawoodi Bohra community has made a financial donation of Rs. 10 million to assist the government’s relief programme for people affected by the adverse weather conditions in the country.

The cheque was handed over to the Secretary to the President, Dr. Nandika Sanath Kumanayake, by the Chairman of the Sri Lanka Dawoodi Bohra Community, Ibrahim Jaffer Zaini, on behalf of the Leader of the Worldwide Bohra Community, His Holiness Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin, at the Presidential Secretariat this morning (02).

Representatives of the Bohra community stated that they will continue to support the government’s efforts to rescue and provide relief to affected communities. 

They also expressed their appreciation for the ongoing measures taken by the Sri Lankan government to assist those impacted by the severe weather. 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Opposition critical of governments failure to act on early weather warnings issued by officials (English)

Opposition critical of governments failure to act on early weather warnings issued by officials (English)

Opposition critical of governments failure to act on early weather warnings issued by officials (English)

Committee appointed to investigate Lunuwila helicopter accident (English)

Committee appointed to investigate Lunuwila helicopter accident (English)

Tri-Forces personnel continue to engage in rescue and relief operations across the country (English)

Tri-Forces personnel continue to engage in rescue and relief operations across the country (English)

Massive joint recovery effort required to rebuild Sri Lanka  President (English)

Massive joint recovery effort required to rebuild Sri Lanka  President (English)

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm - 2025.12.01

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm - 2025.12.01

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

Widespread flooding wreaks havoc in Sri Lanka; Colombo residents also affected (English)

Widespread flooding wreaks havoc in Sri Lanka; Colombo residents also affected (English)

Sri Lanka Air Force airlifts supply materials to displaced individuals in remote areas (English)

Sri Lanka Air Force airlifts supply materials to displaced individuals in remote areas (English)