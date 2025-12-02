Steps taken to provide compensation to farmers promptly for crop damage

December 2, 2025   02:10 pm

The Agricultural and Agrarian Insurance Board has taken steps to expedite the compensation process for crop damage owing to the severe adverse weather conditions and the resulting floods experienced across the country.

The Board stated that accordingly, compensation will be provided after assessing the damages caused to crops covered under the mandatory insurance scheme—paddy, maize, big onions, potatoes, chilies and soya beans.

The Agricultural and Agrarian Insurance Board has requested farmers to inform the Agricultural Research and Production Assistant (ARPA) officer or to report the damage in the disaster-reporting books at the Agrarian Service Centers immediately after the floodwaters recede since it is not currently possible to obtain a clear understanding of the damage caused to the crops due to the prevailing situation.

It also stated that damages to other crops must similarly be recorded in the damage-reporting books maintained at the Agrarian Service Center relevant to the location of the farmland. In addition, the Board has provided farmers with the emergency hotline 1928 for inquiries related to reporting damages.

The Board further stated that compensation for the damages will be provided jointly by the Department of Agrarian Development and the Agricultural and Agrarian Insurance Board.

