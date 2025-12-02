US Special Envoy for South Asia discusses ongoing rescue and relief efforts with President

US Special Envoy for South Asia discusses ongoing rescue and relief efforts with President

December 2, 2025   02:20 pm

United States Ambassador to India and Special Envoy for South and Central Asia Sergio Gor has spoken to President Anura Kumara Dissanayake pertaining to the ongoing rescue and relief operation following Cyclone Ditwah.

Special Envoy for South and Central Asia Sergio Gor has stated that the U.S. continues to monitor the situation closely and expresses its deepest condolences to those families who have lost loved ones.

Meanwhile, President Dissanayake has thanked the U.S. for its continued support following cyclone Ditwah, which killed hundreds and left hundreds of thousands displaced.

The United States has already pledged US$ 2 million to assist urgent relief efforts in Sri Lanka, following the severe impact of Cyclone Ditwah.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Opposition critical of governments failure to act on early weather warnings issued by officials (English)

Opposition critical of governments failure to act on early weather warnings issued by officials (English)

Opposition critical of governments failure to act on early weather warnings issued by officials (English)

Committee appointed to investigate Lunuwila helicopter accident (English)

Committee appointed to investigate Lunuwila helicopter accident (English)

Tri-Forces personnel continue to engage in rescue and relief operations across the country (English)

Tri-Forces personnel continue to engage in rescue and relief operations across the country (English)

Massive joint recovery effort required to rebuild Sri Lanka  President (English)

Massive joint recovery effort required to rebuild Sri Lanka  President (English)

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm - 2025.12.01

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm - 2025.12.01

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

Widespread flooding wreaks havoc in Sri Lanka; Colombo residents also affected (English)

Widespread flooding wreaks havoc in Sri Lanka; Colombo residents also affected (English)

Sri Lanka Air Force airlifts supply materials to displaced individuals in remote areas (English)

Sri Lanka Air Force airlifts supply materials to displaced individuals in remote areas (English)