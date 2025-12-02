US Special Envoy for South Asia discusses ongoing rescue and relief efforts with President

United States Ambassador to India and Special Envoy for South and Central Asia Sergio Gor has spoken to President Anura Kumara Dissanayake pertaining to the ongoing rescue and relief operation following Cyclone Ditwah.

Special Envoy for South and Central Asia Sergio Gor has stated that the U.S. continues to monitor the situation closely and expresses its deepest condolences to those families who have lost loved ones.

Meanwhile, President Dissanayake has thanked the U.S. for its continued support following cyclone Ditwah, which killed hundreds and left hundreds of thousands displaced.

The United States has already pledged US$ 2 million to assist urgent relief efforts in Sri Lanka, following the severe impact of Cyclone Ditwah.