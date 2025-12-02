Woman who attempted to commit suicide by jumping into Malwathu Oya rescued

December 2, 2025   02:42 pm

A woman, who attempted to commit suicide by jumping into the Malwathu Oya in Anuradhapura has been rescued.

Officers of the Lifeguard Unit of the Anuradhapura Police Division launched an operation to locate a woman and her two children who jumped into the Malwathu Oya at around 6.30 this morning (02).

The woman was rescued with the assistance of local residents and the lifeguard team, and further operations are underway to locate the two children, police said.

According to police, the incident involves a 40-year-old mother of two, a 4-year-old and an 8-year-old, who are residents of Moratuwa.

Police further stated that information has been revealed that the woman’s husband is abroad and that she attempted suicide due to a family dispute.

An individual near the Malwathu Oya heard the woman screaming and with the assistance of local residents, rescued her and transported her to the Anuradhapura Teaching Hospital.

The Lifeguard Unit of the Anuradhapura Police Division is currently conducting a search operation to locate the two children.

If you or someone you know is in crisis and needs help, resources are available for immediate support: 
- For emergencies, contact the National Mental Health Helpline: 1926
- Sumithrayo: +94 11 2 682535/+94 11 2 682570 
- Lanka Life Line: 1375
- CCCline: 1333 (toll-free)
